Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 1.9%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Happiness Development Group Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.
Happiness Development Group Company Profile
Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.
