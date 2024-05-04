iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Up 2%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.39. Approximately 15,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $297.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

