The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

