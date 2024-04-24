Steem Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $141.73 million and approximately $156.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,328.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.02 or 0.00752416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00132029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00185992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00107301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,507,416 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

