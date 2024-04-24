KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $6,360.20 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,381.44 or 1.00081570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00101972 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0232373 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $103.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

