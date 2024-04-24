Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $424.69 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00006302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $424.69 million and $51.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.04883512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

