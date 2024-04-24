GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 3,633,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.