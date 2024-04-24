National Bankshares Trims First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price to C$17.25

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.
FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.37.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
