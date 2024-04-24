NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EME traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $338.45. 286,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,014. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $369.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.00 and a 200-day moving average of $253.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

