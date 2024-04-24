Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.80.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $457.75. 265,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,215. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $480.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

