Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 16,300 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 237,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $464.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

