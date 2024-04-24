Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,287,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 335,445 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter.

AAAU remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,835,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

