GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $430,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.21. 900,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,574. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

