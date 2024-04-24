Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian lowered Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

