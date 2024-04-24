Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$20.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.25 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.98.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.31. 12,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,390. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

