Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,347. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,781 shares of company stock worth $883,160 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.