Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 18,309,242 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 21.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
