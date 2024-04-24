Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 18,309,242 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 21.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter.

