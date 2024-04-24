TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,255.59

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,255.59 and last traded at $1,246.49, with a volume of 26998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,242.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,054.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.