Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.72-$8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40-$9.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.40 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.720-8.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 494,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

