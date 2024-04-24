EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT Stock Performance
NYSE EQT traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 6,008,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.
EQT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.