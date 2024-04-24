NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839,445. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

