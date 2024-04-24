Barclays Cuts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $210.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $212.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.18. The company had a trading volume of 533,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Analysts expect that SAP will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SAP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.