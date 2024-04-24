Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 1.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 765,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.