West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WFG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 115,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,872. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

