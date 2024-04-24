West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:WFG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 115,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,872. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.15.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -27.91%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
