Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

