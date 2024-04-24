Proton One Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,848,863,947 coins and its circulating supply is 25,547,310,963 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

