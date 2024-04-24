QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

QCR Trading Down 2.7 %

QCR stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 20,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $953.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

