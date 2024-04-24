Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.