SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEFA traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

