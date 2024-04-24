Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $407.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

