Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

