GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

