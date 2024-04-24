Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) recently:

4/16/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was given a new C$95.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.7 %

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$70.17.

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

