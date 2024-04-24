Persistence (XPRT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.56 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $60.56 million and approximately $403,352.20 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,430,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

