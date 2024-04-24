Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
