PDS Planning Inc Sells 476 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHA opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

