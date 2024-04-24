Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

