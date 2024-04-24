Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 76,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Citigroup by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 140,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 122,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.