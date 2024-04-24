Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,395 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 76,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Citigroup by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 140,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 122,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
