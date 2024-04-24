iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.