Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.83 and a 200 day moving average of $321.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.