Jennison Associates LLC Has $43.75 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,247 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 52.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after buying an additional 838,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

