Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.27% of Paycor HCM worth $48,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

