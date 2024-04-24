7,515 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $20,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 29.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BC. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.