7,515 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $20,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 29.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BC. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.