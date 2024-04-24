Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $39.24 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.83 billion and $396.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.24 or 0.00058958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,710,148 coins and its circulating supply is 378,020,508 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

