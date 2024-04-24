Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ingredion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.