Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance
Shares of BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.61 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Blackstone Loan Financing
