Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

Shares of BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £2.61 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

About Blackstone Loan Financing

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.