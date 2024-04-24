OP Bancorp (OPBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.62. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,894.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

