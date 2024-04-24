iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.