Analysts Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price at $4.75

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

CLSD stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,295.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,295.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 481,154 shares of company stock worth $656,387 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

