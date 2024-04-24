Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

